Heartland College basketball recap from Thursday 2/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The SEMO Men’s basketball team battled down to the wire Thursday night at Tennessee Tech before falling 98-94.

Eric Reed Jr. scored 35 points for the Redhawks in the losing effort.

With the defeat, SEMO falls to 11-16 overall and 6-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The 21st ranked Murray State Racers remained perfect in the OVC, winning their 15th straight game with the final score of 91-56.

KJ Williams led the way with 25 points for the Racers.

The SEMO Women lost at Tennessee Tech 65-55.

Senior Taelour Pruitt scored a game-high 23 points.

With the loss, the Redhawks are now 5-21 and 1-14.

