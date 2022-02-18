Heartland College basketball recap from Thursday 2/17
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The SEMO Men’s basketball team battled down to the wire Thursday night at Tennessee Tech before falling 98-94.
Eric Reed Jr. scored 35 points for the Redhawks in the losing effort.
With the defeat, SEMO falls to 11-16 overall and 6-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The 21st ranked Murray State Racers remained perfect in the OVC, winning their 15th straight game with the final score of 91-56.
KJ Williams led the way with 25 points for the Racers.
The SEMO Women lost at Tennessee Tech 65-55.
Senior Taelour Pruitt scored a game-high 23 points.
With the loss, the Redhawks are now 5-21 and 1-14.
