Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland College basketball recap from Thursday 2/17

Murray State men win, SEMO men and women come up short at Tennessee Tech
Murray State men win, SEMO men and women come up short at Tennessee Tech(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The SEMO Men’s basketball team battled down to the wire Thursday night at Tennessee Tech before falling 98-94.

Eric Reed Jr. scored 35 points for the Redhawks in the losing effort.

With the defeat, SEMO falls to 11-16 overall and 6-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The 21st ranked Murray State Racers remained perfect in the OVC, winning their 15th straight game with the final score of 91-56.

KJ Williams led the way with 25 points for the Racers.

The SEMO Women lost at Tennessee Tech 65-55.

Senior Taelour Pruitt scored a game-high 23 points.

With the loss, the Redhawks are now 5-21 and 1-14.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 2/17
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 2/17
Advance basketball prepares for it's last game of the regular season.
Advance prepares for last regular season game
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 2/17
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 2/17
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 2/16
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 2/16