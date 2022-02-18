Get Ready For The Cold Air This Morning!

Clouds still around this morning could produce isolated drizzle. Most areas will be dry with gradually decreasing clouds through the day. Temperatures this morning will be in the teens and 20s, but wind chills will make it feel like the single digits to low teens. Plan on slick roads in a few locations. Northwesterly winds will filter in cooler air today with highs maxing out in the upper 30s north to low 40s south. We will see a lot of sunshine by the afternoon and more to come over the weekend. Lows tonight will drop back into the subfreezing category with mid to upper 20s come Saturday morning.

A weak front moving through by Saturday morning will reinforce cooler air across the Heartland. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with sunny skies. Sunday, we will warm up quite a bit with highs back in the mid and upper 50s under sunny skies.

Next week will be messy with several disturbances in the forecast. There is a chance for precipitation every day…the question is what type! The first half of the week we have better chances for rain and storms. The second half of the week we have better chances for winter weather. A lot to focus on so stay tuned!

-Lisa

