Food Lion presents $50,000 check to rebuild Kentucky warehouse destroyed by tornado

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014.(Food Lion)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (KFVS) - Food Lion Feeds presented Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) with a check for $50,000 to help rebuild the Purchase Area Development District’s (PADD) warehouse in Mayfield, Ky.

PADD’s Mayfield warehouse, which serves as the main storage and distribution center for agencies in the eight most western Kentucky counties, was destroyed by the December tornadoes.

“We appreciate our long-standing partnership with Food Lion,” said Jamie Sizemore, executive director of Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland. “They continue to demonstrate their commitment to fighting hunger as we work to feed our hungry neighbors in need.”

Shortly after the Kentucky tornadoes in December, Food Lion Feeds donated $26,000 in food to Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH); 39,000 bottles of water to disaster relief agencies; and $10,000 to an emergency relief fund established by Pilgrim’s Pride, one of Food Lion’s suppliers with operations in the area.

Additionally, in partnership with customers, Food Lion Feeds donated $130,000 to the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts.

“Food Lion cares about the towns and cities we serve, and our neighbors who live in them,” said Kevin Durkee, manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland does an outstanding job of fighting food insecurity, and we are proud to lend a helping hand to help them rebuild and continue to serve neighbors after this natural disaster.”

FAKH is a regional food bank that provides assistance to more than 223,000 people in 42 counties each year.

Through support from individuals and organizations, FAKH distributes more than 21 million pounds of food to approximately 240 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

