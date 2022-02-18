First Alert: Sunny, but colder

(KFVS) - Much colder air will be sticking around for a couple of days.

Most locations will be dry this morning, but isolated drizzle is possible.

Wake-up temperatures will be very cold in the teens and 20s, but wind chills will make it feel more like the single digits to low teens.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon, but northwesterly winds will keep cooler air the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 30s north to the low 40s south.

Tonight, temps will drop back into the subfreezing category with mid to upper 20s by Saturday morning.

A weak front will move through the Heartland Saturday morning, which will keep temperatures cool in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Dry conditions and sunny skies stick around all weekend, which will help temperatures warm into the mid to upper 50s Sunday.

Next week, there is a chance for precipitation every day.

Rain and storms are possible the first half of the week.

The second half of the week we have better chances for winter weather.

