Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FDA approves 1st app to deliver insulin doses

Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of...
Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of insulin.(Tandem Diabetes Care/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with diabetes will soon have a new tool to help them with their insulin shots.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first app that lets users schedule and deliver doses of insulin.

The company Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of bolus insulin, which stops glucose spikes after meals.

The app, with this new feature, will be available for free through a software update. However, the company did not say when the feature will launch.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog
Joshua Koonce was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2018 stabbing death of a...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for 2018 murder
EXPLAINER: If this Senate bill passes, Missourians could see $500 in their bank accounts

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
College Football Playoff to remain 4 teams through ‘25 after expansion talks fail
The COVID-19 community transmission map for Illinois, as of Friday, Feb. 18.
Ill. Dept. of Public health reports nearly 21K new cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 11
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa