A dry weekend ahead, enjoy it, because next week looks wet

Much colder today, but at least the sunshine is out! Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s for most of the area. Saturday is still looking chilly too, with highs pretty similar to what we are seeing today. The warm up starts on Sunday. It will be breezy, but temperatures will climb into the 50s and possibly even some 60s on Sunday afternoon. Next week is looking soggy. Rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday, possibly some heavy rain. Then a wintry system moves into the Heartland on Wednesday and Thursday. Too early to tell exactly what type of precipitation we will see, but definitely something to watch closely because it could cause travel impacts.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.