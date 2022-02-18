Heartland Votes
Advertisement

A dry weekend ahead, enjoy it, because next week looks wet

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Much colder today, but at least the sunshine is out! Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s for most of the area. Saturday is still looking chilly too, with highs pretty similar to what we are seeing today. The warm up starts on Sunday. It will be breezy, but temperatures will climb into the 50s and possibly even some 60s on Sunday afternoon. Next week is looking soggy. Rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday, possibly some heavy rain. Then a wintry system moves into the Heartland on Wednesday and Thursday. Too early to tell exactly what type of precipitation we will see, but definitely something to watch closely because it could cause travel impacts.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog
Joshua Koonce was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2018 stabbing death of a...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for 2018 murder
EXPLAINER: If this Senate bill passes, Missourians could see $500 in their bank accounts

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/18.
First Alert noon forecast 2/18
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.
Get Ready For The Cold Air This Morning!
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 2/18
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 2/18
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 2/17
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 2/17