Community celebrates Jackson woman’s 100th birthday

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Community members came out to help one woman celebrate her 100th birthday.

Leola Poole turned 100 on Tuesday, February 15.

Staff at The Villas in Jackson surprised her with a big birthday bash that included balloons, a large sign and members of the police department and fire department.

Help us wish our sweet Leola a Very Happy 100th Birthday!!!!!!!!!! Thank you to the Jackson PD and the Jackson FD for your help!!! 🎉🎂🎊 @beckyriney @SemoYardCard SEMO Yard Card Posted by The Villas of Jackson on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

According to her cousin Michele Gulledge, Leola raised her children along while her husband, Clifton Poole, served in World War II.

She said Leola is a staunch advocate for veterans and volunteered for many years at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Despite some health setbacks, Michele said Leola is as sharp as a 30 year old, but with much more wisdom.

