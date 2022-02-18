Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Community celebrates Jackson woman’s 100th birthday

Leola Poole celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, February 15.
Leola Poole celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, February 15.(Michele Gulledge)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Community members came out to help one woman celebrate her 100th birthday.

Leola Poole turned 100 on Tuesday, February 15.

Staff at The Villas in Jackson surprised her with a big birthday bash that included balloons, a large sign and members of the police department and fire department.

Help us wish our sweet Leola a Very Happy 100th Birthday!!!!!!!!!! Thank you to the Jackson PD and the Jackson FD for your help!!! 🎉🎂🎊 @beckyriney @SemoYardCard SEMO Yard Card

Posted by The Villas of Jackson on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

According to her cousin Michele Gulledge, Leola raised her children along while her husband, Clifton Poole, served in World War II.

She said Leola is a staunch advocate for veterans and volunteered for many years at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Despite some health setbacks, Michele said Leola is as sharp as a 30 year old, but with much more wisdom.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog
Lonnie Yancey was arrested Wednesday, February 16 by Caruthersville Police in connection with a...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 4-year-old
Joshua Koonce was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2018 stabbing death of a...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for 2018 murder

Latest News

A new facility focused on cleaning up the environment is coming to New Madrid.
New facility in New Madrid focused on cleaning up the environment
Marlin Brown (left), Keon Foulks (middle) and Keavonte Nesby (right) were incarcerated in the...
Three arrested in Carbondale, Ill. after reports of shots fired
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively acknowledged the photo to the school...
Paducah Schools superintendent placed on 5-year probation by state education standards board
From left: Jeremy S. Lyles and Michael S. Williams were arrested in connection with a burglary...
2 arrested in connection with Carbondale storage facility burglary
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19