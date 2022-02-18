Commission accepting applications for 2022 Endangered Buildings List

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Endangered Buildings List.

You can get a nomination form online or stop by the Planning Services Division at City Hall.

Completed forms may be emailed to cityplanning@cityofcape.org or by mail to: Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission, 44 North Lorimier Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Nominations must include:

The building address or, if there is no address, an adequate description of the location

An explanation of the building’s historic significance

An explanation of why the building is endangered

Suggested actions that could be taken to save the building

A photo of the building in its current condition (PDF, JPEG or TIFF format only for electronic submissions)

The deadline for submitting a nomination is March 11.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the commission will review the nominations on March 23 and adopt the list on April 20. Both meetings are open to the public and will be at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

City leaders say the commission first introduced the list in 2012 to promote awareness of buildings and structures in the community that, in the opinion of the commission, have historic value and are believed to be at risk of being lost due to deterioration and/or imminent demolition.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.