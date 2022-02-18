Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Commission accepting applications for 2022 Endangered Buildings List

City leaders say the commission first introduced the list in 2012 to promote awareness of...
City leaders say the commission first introduced the list in 2012 to promote awareness of buildings and structures in the community that have historic value are at risk of deteriorating or being demolished.((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Endangered Buildings List.

You can get a nomination form online or stop by the Planning Services Division at City Hall.

Completed forms may be emailed to cityplanning@cityofcape.org or by mail to: Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission, 44 North Lorimier Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Nominations must include:

  • The building address or, if there is no address, an adequate description of the location
  • An explanation of the building’s historic significance
  • An explanation of why the building is endangered
  • Suggested actions that could be taken to save the building
  • A photo of the building in its current condition (PDF, JPEG or TIFF format only for electronic submissions)

The deadline for submitting a nomination is March 11.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the commission will review the nominations on March 23 and adopt the list on April 20. Both meetings are open to the public and will be at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

City leaders say the commission first introduced the list in 2012 to promote awareness of buildings and structures in the community that, in the opinion of the commission, have historic value and are believed to be at risk of being lost due to deterioration and/or imminent demolition.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog
Lonnie Yancey was arrested Wednesday, February 16 by Caruthersville Police in connection with a...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 4-year-old
Joshua Koonce was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2018 stabbing death of a...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for 2018 murder

Latest News

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and...
Food Lion presents $50,000 check to rebuild Kentucky warehouse destroyed by tornado
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The COVID-19 community transmission map for Illinois, as of Friday, Feb. 18.
Ill. Dept. of Public health reports nearly 21K new cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 11
Police are offering some theft prevention tips after they say they’ve received 20 reports of...
Carbondale police: 20 vehicle burglaries reported since Jan. 1