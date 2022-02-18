Chaffee VFW delivers $3,500 check to Mayfield tornado recovery efforts

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of Chaffee VFW Post 3127 traveled to Mayfield on Thursday, February 17 to deliver a check from donations.

From left to right: "Nick Swinford, Lance Milam, Greg Wiley, Cmrd. Roger Watson, Steve Wall, Frank Welter and Cmrd. Bill Griffin. (Steve Wall)

The group collected $3,500 from area residents, the VFW Post and their Auxiliary.

The Chaffee VFW Post traveled to Mayfield to deliver $3,500 they collected to help with tornado recovery efforts. (Steve Wall)

The money went to Graves County VFW Post 12197 to help them and their community following a devastating tornado on December 10.

