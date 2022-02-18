Chaffee VFW delivers $3,500 check to Mayfield tornado recovery efforts
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of Chaffee VFW Post 3127 traveled to Mayfield on Thursday, February 17 to deliver a check from donations.
The group collected $3,500 from area residents, the VFW Post and their Auxiliary.
The money went to Graves County VFW Post 12197 to help them and their community following a devastating tornado on December 10.
