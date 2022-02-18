Carbondale police: 20 vehicle burglaries reported since Jan. 1

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are offering some theft prevention tips after they say they’ve received 20 reports of vehicle burglaries since January 1.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, of the 20 reported burglaries, 14 involved unlocked vehicles and another involved an unlocked truck bed storage box.

The police department recommended the following tips to reduce your chances of a burglary:

Keep your vehicle doors locked at all times

Park your vehicle in a locked garage, or where there is plenty of light and it is visible to passing patrol cars

Keep your windows closed

Don’t leave valuables in the vehicle when unattended

Don’t leave items out in plain view

According to police, a person looking to steal items from a car will slowly walk by cars and try to lift the door handles to see if it’s unlocked. If you see something like this, they urge you to call police immediately.

