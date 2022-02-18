Boy Scouts install privies at Trail of Tears Forest

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois Boy Scout troop helped install privies at Trail of Tears State Forest.

According to a release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Boy Scout River Michael Doss was able to build and install two privy structures with the help of Boy Scout Troop 42 and volunteers.

Boy Scout River Doss installed the privies with the help of Boy Scout Troop 42 and volunteers. (Illinois Department of Natural Resources)

Now that the project is finished, Doss achieved his Eagle Scout status and helped improve facilities at Trail of Tears.

The IDNR helps manage and conserve Trail of Tears State Forest.

