Beatles legend Paul McCartney to play in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beatles legend Paul McCartney is coming to Knoxville! It’s the first time the former-Beatle has played in Knoxville.

McCartney will bring his Got Back Tour to Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, May 31. McCartney announced the return of the tour on Twitter. “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” he said.

Those interested in snagging a ticket can do so here starting Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. A tip- sign up for McCartney’s newsletter to get access to a presale on his website, starting Feb. 22 at 12 p.m.

