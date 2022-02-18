Arbor Day Foundation recognizes WKCTC as Tree Campus, USA

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) has been named an official Tree Campus, USA by an Arbor Day Foundation program.

The 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education program recognized WKCTC for their forest management efforts, events held with staff and students and setting conservation goals.

The Tree Campus name is given to U.S. colleges and universities that meet the following five requirements:

Establishment of a tree advisory committee

Evidence of a campus tree care plan

Dedicated annual expenditures for a campus tree program

An Arbor Day observance

The sponsorship of student service-learning projects

The college held a week-long celebration of Tree Week as part of Sustainability Month in October, which consisted of guided nature trail walks and hikes of the newly revitalized campus nature trail and a tree walk with visual identifications about each species.

The college’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society participated in the grand opening of the trail.

The Sustainability Committee, made up of WKCTC faculty, staff, students and community members, worked on revitalizing the campus nature trail.

“We have plans in place to expand tree identification signs each year to provide more information for our campus community and for visitors to our campus about the wonderful trees we have at the college,” said Bobby Lee, Biology Professor Emerita and external Sustainability Committee member.

The committee plans to create a two maps identifying trees on campus.

One map will show 15 native trees in the nature trail and on campus and a second map, which can be distributed.

The second map will be available online and show a campus survey with more than 200 trees identified.

