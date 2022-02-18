Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Arbor Day Foundation recognizes WKCTC as Tree Campus, USA

The 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education program recognized WKCTC for their forest management...
The 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education program recognized WKCTC for their forest management efforts, events held with staff and students and setting conservation goals.(WKCTC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) has been named an official Tree Campus, USA by an Arbor Day Foundation program.

The 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education program recognized WKCTC for their forest management efforts, events held with staff and students and setting conservation goals.

The Tree Campus name is given to U.S. colleges and universities that meet the following five requirements:

  • Establishment of a tree advisory committee
  • Evidence of a campus tree care plan
  • Dedicated annual expenditures for a campus tree program
  • An Arbor Day observance
  • The sponsorship of student service-learning projects

The college held a week-long celebration of Tree Week as part of Sustainability Month in October, which consisted of guided nature trail walks and hikes of the newly revitalized campus nature trail and a tree walk with visual identifications about each species.

The college’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society participated in the grand opening of the trail.

The Sustainability Committee, made up of WKCTC faculty, staff, students and community members, worked on revitalizing the campus nature trail.

“We have plans in place to expand tree identification signs each year to provide more information for our campus community and for visitors to our campus about the wonderful trees we have at the college,” said Bobby Lee, Biology Professor Emerita and external Sustainability Committee member.

The committee plans to create a two maps identifying trees on campus.

One map will show 15 native trees in the nature trail and on campus and a second map, which can be distributed.

The second map will be available online and show a campus survey with more than 200 trees identified.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog
Joshua Koonce was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2018 stabbing death of a...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for 2018 murder
EXPLAINER: If this Senate bill passes, Missourians could see $500 in their bank accounts

Latest News

Andrew Dice Clay is taking the stage at Laughing Gas Comedy Club in April.
Andrew Dice Clay coming to Cape Girardeau
A southeast Missouri photographer's photo will be featured on a USPS stamp.
Southeast Missouri photographer’s photo featured on a USPS stamp
IDOT officials concerned of a potential freeze over of the pavements due to the heavy rainfall...
IDOT concerned about potential freeze over on pavements
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects