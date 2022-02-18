Heartland Votes
Andrew Dice Clay coming to Cape Girardeau

Andrew Dice Clay is taking the stage at Laughing Gas Comedy Club in April.(Source: Laughing Gas Comedy Club)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A well-known name in comedy is making a weekend stop in Cape Girardeau and you have a chance to see him.

Andrew Dice Clay is taking the stage for three shows on three nights at Laughing Gas Comedy Club.

The three show special engagement are on Thursday, April 21, 22 and 23.

Each show starts at 8 p.m. with opening comedian Eleanor Kerrigan.

Tickets are only available online at Laughing Gas Comedy Club.

