Three arrested in Carbondale, Ill. after reports of shots fired

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police Officers have arrested three men in connection with a report of shots fired Friday morning, February 18.

According to the City of Carbondale, Officers responded to the 400 block of East College Street at approximately 8:42 a.m.

Officers made contact with Marlin J. Brown, 43, of Carbondale, who was leaving the area.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested Brown for Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

As the investigation continued, officers identified the two other suspects; Keon L. Foulks, 18, of Carbondale, and Keavonte T. Nesby, 20, of DeSoto, Ill.

Foulks and Nesby were located and arrested for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

After communicating with the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Foulks, Nesby and Brown were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

No injuries were reported but it was discovered that property was damaged.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at (618) 549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.