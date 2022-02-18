Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 arrested in connection with Carbondale storage facility burglary

From left: Jeremy S. Lyles and Michael S. Williams were arrested in connection with a burglary...
From left: Jeremy S. Lyles and Michael S. Williams were arrested in connection with a burglary at a storage facility in Carbondale, Ill.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two Carbondale men were arrested in connection with a storage facility burglary.

Jeremy S. Lyles, 43, was charged with possession of stolen property.

Michael S. Williams, 29, was charged with burglar and possession of stolen property.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 1100 block of North Illinois Ave. around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, February 14 for a report of a burglary at a storage facility.

Officers learned the suspects damaged a storage unit and stole property.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15 around 11:17 a.m., officers met with the victim who found property taken in the theft at an area pawn shop. They identified Lyles and Williams as suspects.

They were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police say additional property was recovered.

They said additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crimestoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog
Lonnie Yancey was arrested Wednesday, February 16 by Caruthersville Police in connection with a...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 4-year-old
Joshua Koonce was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2018 stabbing death of a...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for 2018 murder

Latest News

A new facility focused on cleaning up the environment is coming to New Madrid.
New facility in New Madrid focused on cleaning up the environment
Marlin Brown (left), Keon Foulks (middle) and Keavonte Nesby (right) were incarcerated in the...
Three arrested in Carbondale, Ill. after reports of shots fired
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively acknowledged the photo to the school...
Paducah Schools superintendent placed on 5-year probation by state education standards board
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19