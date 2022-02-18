2 arrested in connection with Carbondale storage facility burglary

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two Carbondale men were arrested in connection with a storage facility burglary.

Jeremy S. Lyles, 43, was charged with possession of stolen property.

Michael S. Williams, 29, was charged with burglar and possession of stolen property.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 1100 block of North Illinois Ave. around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, February 14 for a report of a burglary at a storage facility.

Officers learned the suspects damaged a storage unit and stole property.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15 around 11:17 a.m., officers met with the victim who found property taken in the theft at an area pawn shop. They identified Lyles and Williams as suspects.

They were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police say additional property was recovered.

They said additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crimestoppers at 618-549-COPS.

