Union City Elementary School first graders create their own volcanoes

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A first grade class at Union City Elementary School got to create their own volcanoes and watch them erupt.

Students in Carrie Willis’ first grade class made their own volcano replicas as part of a domain study of earth history.

Their reactions to the scripted lesson were both genuine and priceless as the project “eruptions” came to life.

“They were so excited, they screamed, and they whooped and hollered as they watched their volcanos erupt,” Willis said while laughing.

Students mixed food coloring with vinegar and baking soda into cups to simulate volcanoes.

The history of the earth domain also included the study of three different types of rocks, minerals, fossils, and dinosaurs.

Students mixed food coloring with vinegar and baking soda into cups to simulate volcanoes. (Union City Elementary School)

Students also examined geysers and their origin and makeup as well as other geological facts.

“We were able to make learning fun,” Willis added. “It was a really rewarding experience for everyone.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.