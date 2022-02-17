Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Stoddard Co. man sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for 2018 murder

Joshua Koonce was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2018 stabbing death of a...
Joshua Koonce was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2018 stabbing death of a Dexter man.(Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for a 2018 murder.

Joshua Koonce was sentenced on Thursday, February 17 for the stabbing death of Jimmy Casey in Dexter.

According to a news release from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, the case was originally set for a week-long jury trial on November 29, 2021. However, Koonce appeared on the first morning of the trial and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

After a hearing that included testimony concerning Koonce’s mental health, as well as statements from the victim’s family and arguments from the state, the judge sentenced Koonce to life imprisonment for second-degree murder and 15 years for armed criminal action, both to be served consecutively.

Koonce was charged on June 28, 2018 after fleeing to Colorado soon after the murder.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog

Latest News

A southeast Missouri photographer's photo will be featured on a USPS stamp.
Southeast Missouri photographer’s photo featured on a USPS stamp
IDOT officials concerned of a potential freeze over of the pavements due to the heavy rainfall...
IDOT concerned about potential freeze over on pavements
KY 91 is closed due to a washout at Crooked Creek Bridge in Crittenden County, Ky.
KY 91 closed due to washout at Crooked Creek Bridge in Crittenden Co.
The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is March 14, 2022.
FEMA Recovery Centers closed on President’s Day
Flash flooding leads to some serious driving challenges across the Heartland.
Drivers dealing with windy, rainy weather