Southeast Missouri photographer’s photo featured on a USPS stamp

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A photo taken by a photographer based in Benton, Missouri will be featured on a United States Postal Service stamp.

“This is the biggest event in my photography career,” said Larry Bruan.

Bruan recalled the moment he snapped the photo back in 2014.

“The sky just turned shades of pastel colors, and I just started clicking away,” he said.

The photo is of the Mississippi River, and Bruan was at Fort Jefferson Hill Park in Wickliffe, Kentucky when he took the photo.

“Kind of a relaxing photo I think,” he said.

According to Bruan, the photo did not get much attention back in 2019, but that changed one day in 2020.

“The graphic artist was looking for pictures of the Mississippi that touch Kentucky, and this one caught his eye. He called me, asked me if I’d be interested, of course,” he said.

Now, Bruan’s photo will be on a USPS Forever Stamp as part of the Mighty Mississippi collection of 10 stamps featuring the states the Mississippi River touches.

“I was exalted that they’re going to use one of my photos. I was happy,” said Bruan.

Plus, he said he’s passionate about photographing the Mississippi River.

“It’s a really big selling point for our area to have access to this river to see the steamships coming up and landing. It’s just an awesome thing, and I have photographed it extensively,” he said. “I don’t know what I can do to top this.”

The Mighty Mississippi stamp collection will be released on May 23, and there will be a ceremony in Memphis to mark the occasion.

