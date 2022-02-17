Heartland Votes
Send-off for Jackson wrestlers heading to state championships

Jackson wrestling send-off to states
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Eight Jackson wrestlers will be competing at the Missouri State Championships this weekend. Wednesday morning, Indians fans gathered in front of the Jackson Events Center to show support as the team hit the road to Columbia.

“It’s different for wrestling because we’ve never had a send-off before,” said Flint Guilliams, a senior at 160 pounds. “It should be really fun and exciting.”

As the team emerged from their locker room they were greeted with cheers and applause.

“We’ve got a lot of community support this year,” senior heavyweight Liam Bryant said. “It’s really cool to have all your teammates and see the support of the community behind you.”

For Mallorie Metzger, the lone wrestler from the Jackson girls wrestling team to qualify for States and only the second girls district champion in school history, the send-off came as a boost of confidence.

“I love being a part of Jackson history, and I want to keep being a part of Jackson history,” said Metzger. “I’m really gonna work hard and keep making them proud. It’s a great feeling.”

While the outpouring of support got excitement flowing, the team is focused on composure leading up to the opening round.

“Focus in on you, so you can wrestle the best you can,” said Jace Davis, senior at 152 pounds. “We’re not learning a bunch of new stuff. Just sticking to what you know and being the best wrestler you can be.”

“This is the last tournament I’m ever going to wrestle in, so I’m ready to leave it all out there on the mat.”

