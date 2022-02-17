Heartland Votes
SEMI driver injured in crash on I-57

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving an overturned SEMI on I-57 northbound near the Route 148 exit on Wednesday night, February 16.
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving an overturned SEMI on I-57 northbound near the Route 148 exit on Wednesday night, February 16.(KCTV5 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A SEMI driver was injured in a crash on Interstate 57 in Williamson County on Wednesday night, February 16.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. near mile post 44 in the northbound lanes.

According to an Illinois State Police (ISP) preliminary investigation, the SEMI tractor-trailer combination flipped and blocked both northbound lanes of I-57, just south of the exit for Route 148.

The driver, 52-year-old Roman Baker, of San Diego, California, was thrown from the rig.

An ambulance transported Baker to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP ticketed Baker for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Both northbound lanes of I-57 were closed for more than an hour to allow crews to remove the SEMI.

One lane was opened at 11:30 p.m. and both lanes were open to traffic at 2:30 a.m.

