SEMI crash on I-69 blocks 1 southbound lane in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a SEMI in Marshall County is blocking one southbound lane of Interstate 69.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 17 at the 38 mile marker between Benton and Mayfield.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet learned from Marshall County Emergency Management that a SEMI crashed in the median.

One southbound lane of I-69 remains open, but KYTC believes it will need to be closed for about an hour to allow a wrecker to recover the big rig and remove it from the area.

During the closure, drivers can detour around the crash site by taking U.S. 641 Benton Spur to KY 58 west to return to I-69 at the KY 131 Mayfield interchange.

The scene is expected to be clear by approximately 9:15 a.m.

