Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMI crash on I-69 blocks 1 southbound lane in Marshall County

A SEMI crashed in the median on I-69 at the 38 mile marker in Marshall County on Thursday...
A SEMI crashed in the median on I-69 at the 38 mile marker in Marshall County on Thursday morning, Feb. 17.(Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a SEMI in Marshall County is blocking one southbound lane of Interstate 69.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 17 at the 38 mile marker between Benton and Mayfield.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet learned from Marshall County Emergency Management that a SEMI crashed in the median.

One southbound lane of I-69 remains open, but KYTC believes it will need to be closed for about an hour to allow a wrecker to recover the big rig and remove it from the area.

During the closure, drivers can detour around the crash site by taking U.S. 641 Benton Spur to KY 58 west to return to I-69 at the KY 131 Mayfield interchange.

The scene is expected to be clear by approximately 9:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for today due to the threat of damaging winds.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to threat of damaging winds
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
A fire at the basement entrance at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau caused an estimated...
Cape Girardeau crews extinguish fire in basement of St. Mary Cathedral

Latest News

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed until further notice.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds
Authorities said a dump truck ran off of I-69 near exit 25 in Graves County during the morning...
Crash involving dump truck cleared from I-69 in Graves County
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A rollover crash blocked part a road in Jackson on Monday evening, February 14.
N. Farmington Rd. in Jackson, Mo. open after rollover crash