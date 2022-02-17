Heartland Votes
Power outages in the Heartland

Power outages in the Heartland.
Power outages in the Heartland.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - As strong winds and heavy rain moved through the Heartland Wednesday night into Thursday, electric customers started to report they were without power.

The following utility companies are reporting outages in counties they serve, as of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17:

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation

  • Gibson EMC says 1,695 of it’s members are without power. The largest outage is affecting 954 members in Crockett County - the areas in and around Gadsden and Fruitvale. Gibson EMC reports it continues to have outages in Dyer County in Tennessee and in Carlisle and Hickman counties in Kentucky. Crews have been dispatched to all of the outage locations and are working to restore service.

Ameren Illinois

  • Ameren IL reports 1,541 customers without power. Washington Co. seeing 605 without service.

Ameren Missouri

  • Ameren MO reports 1,711 customers without power. Franklin Co. reports 1,115.

