Much colder overnight. A few flurries early.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through the area bringing very heavy rain to much of the area and behind this front, temperatures are dropping. We could see a few snow flurries this evening, especially in our northern counties. Temperatures will be falling into the 20s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle teens north to near 20 south.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cold across the Heartland. Wind chills tomorrow morning will range between 5 and 15 degrees. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower to middle 40s.

