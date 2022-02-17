Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Much colder overnight. A few flurries early.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through the area bringing very heavy rain to much of the area and behind this front, temperatures are dropping. We could see a few snow flurries this evening, especially in our northern counties. Temperatures will be falling into the 20s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle teens north to near 20 south.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cold across the Heartland. Wind chills tomorrow morning will range between 5 and 15 degrees. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower to middle 40s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog

Latest News

First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 2/17
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 2/17
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/17.
First Alert noon forecast 2/17
The expected wintry precipitation will likely raise the Mississippi River by a couple of feet,...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY
First Alert Action Day Forecast at 4:30 a.m. 2/17
First Alert Action Day Forecast at 4:30 a.m. 2/17