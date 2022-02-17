Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man who admitted to killing bald eagle gets 30 days for feather possession

A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for...
A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.

Daniel Glenn Smith of Homer was sentenced Tuesday for violating a law that says only federally recognized Native American tribes may possess any part of a bald or golden eagle.

This is the same law that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unknowingly broke when he picked up an eagle feather from a lake and unwittingly confessed to when he told about the incident in 2018.

However, Smith did more. His signed statement says he admitted killing an eagle, taking one feather from it and keeping the feather in his car.

He pleaded guilty in October 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for today due to the threat of damaging winds.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to threat of damaging winds
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
A fire at the basement entrance at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau caused an estimated...
Cape Girardeau crews extinguish fire in basement of St. Mary Cathedral

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Ottawa's police chief resigns amid ongoing protests.
Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa
FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.
Kraft Heinz may soon increase prices again
The U.S. and NATO officials say that Russia's troop numbers are rising.
Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine
Economists say a potential conflict could rattle global energy markets and create a ripple...
Economists warn a Ukraine invasion could drive up already high living costs in the U.S.