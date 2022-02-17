Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday evening, February 16.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Highway F, just east of Bloom Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 47-year-ol Jose A. Reyes was in the westbound lane of the highway trying to catch his dog when he was hit and killed by an oncoming minivan.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.