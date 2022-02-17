Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky

Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.

“Our legislation is the comprehensive plan that Kentuckians deserve, and it builds on what’s worked in other states while avoiding their mistakes,” said Rep. Roberts of Newport. “This would be a boon for our economy and farmers alike, plus give state and local governments a major new source of revenue.”

The lawmakers said identical bills would be filed in the House and the Senate.

“It is past time to move on this,” said Sen. McGarvey of Louisville. “As 37 other states have realized the medical benefits with 18 of those reaping the economic benefits, Kentucky continues to fall behind in an area where we could be leading. It is 2022. It’s time we end the prohibition on cannabis in Kentucky.”

The legislation would erase misdemeanor convictions for thousands, saving millions in the criminal justice system. It would also fund substance use disorder treatment facilities, pay for providers throughout the state and create new state revenues.

“Our plan is both comprehensive and caring,” Rep. Rachel Roberts said. “It helps those who are sick; it gives a second chance to those who shouldn’t have been charged; and it would put Kentucky almost overnight at the epicenter of a multi-billion dollar business. We shouldn’t have to wait another year to reap these considerable benefits.”

If enacted, the legislation would create the Cannabis Control Board, which would be composed of seven members, none of whom could have a direct or indirect interest in a cannabis business.

The board would mirror the work of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, but in this case, establish and enforce regulations from seed to sale. Helping the board would be four advisory committees focused on medicinal and adult-use; cultivation; and social and economic equity.

Kentucky lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana

WATCH: Kentucky lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana

Posted by WKYT on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog
Joshua Koonce was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2018 stabbing death of a...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for 2018 murder
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

A facemask and gavel.
Appellate court dismisses Pritzker’s appeal of Sangamon County school mask case
Power outages in the Heartland.
Power outages in the Heartland 2/17
They say its an ongoing problem
Steele, Mo. residents frustrated by brown water
A look at the MoDOT travel map on Thursday evening, Feb. 17.
Travel dangers in Mo. tonight; flash flooding to possible black ice
Water over the road signs will be placed at some locations with high water.
Flooded roads in the Heartland 2/17