KY 91 closed due to washout at Crooked Creek Bridge in Crittenden Co.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Flash flooding washed away a temporary road in Crittenden County on Thursday, February 17.

KY Route 91 is blocked near mile marker 5 at the northwest edge of Marion, Ky., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

It’s one of many roads impacted by heavy rain in the Heartland.

The temporary diversion has been in place since late last year to allow crews to prepare for construction of a new bridge.

KY Route 91 connects Marion to the Cave-in-Rock Ferry, which means those who use the ferry will have to use a detour.

“The closure requires traffic to and from the ferry to detour via KY 135 West to KY 1668/Crittenden Springs Road to connect with U.S. 60 West of Marion,” according to a news release from KYTC.

Officials say a team of engineers is inspecting the damage to the diversion and temporary bridge; however, any repairs will likely have to wait until the flood waters recede.

Drivers can find the latest updates on KYTC’s Facebook page.

