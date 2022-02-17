Heartland Votes
Advertisement

KY 91 closed due to washout at Crooked Creek Bridge in Crittenden Co.

KY 91 is closed due to a washout at Crooked Creek Bridge in Crittenden County, Ky.
KY 91 is closed due to a washout at Crooked Creek Bridge in Crittenden County, Ky.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Flash flooding washed away a temporary road in Crittenden County on Thursday, February 17.

KY Route 91 is blocked near mile marker 5 at the northwest edge of Marion, Ky., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

It’s one of many roads impacted by heavy rain in the Heartland.

The temporary diversion has been in place since late last year to allow crews to prepare for construction of a new bridge.

KY Route 91 connects Marion to the Cave-in-Rock Ferry, which means those who use the ferry will have to use a detour.

“The closure requires traffic to and from the ferry to detour via KY 135 West to KY 1668/Crittenden Springs Road to connect with U.S. 60 West of Marion,” according to a news release from KYTC.

Officials say a team of engineers is inspecting the damage to the diversion and temporary bridge; however, any repairs will likely have to wait until the flood waters recede.

Drivers can find the latest updates on KYTC’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog

Latest News

A southeast Missouri photographer's photo will be featured on a USPS stamp.
Southeast Missouri photographer’s photo featured on a USPS stamp
IDOT officials concerned of a potential freeze over of the pavements due to the heavy rainfall...
IDOT concerned about potential freeze over on pavements
The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is March 14, 2022.
FEMA Recovery Centers closed on President’s Day
Flash flooding leads to some serious driving challenges across the Heartland.
Drivers dealing with windy, rainy weather