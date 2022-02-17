Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Illinois could address youth reading crisis with proposed training for teachers

School classroom
School classroom(CNN)
By Mike Miletich
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois House could soon act on a proposal to improve reading literacy.

Rep. Rita Mayfield (D-Waukegan) says children are not reading well enough to be successful. Data from the 2019 Illinois Assessment of Readiness found two-thirds of third-graders struggle to read.

The proposal requires teacher candidates to show their knowledge of foundational reading skills by passing a new exam. Mayfield’s bill asks the State Board of Education to support districts by creating curriculum guidance lists for schools.

Louise Dechovitz, Vice President of Avoca Elementary District 27, testified in support of the bill Wednesday morning. Dechovitz said there is a reading crisis in Illinois.

“Our children deserve evidence-based literacy instruction,” Dechovitz said. “And all teachers deserve the knowledge and skills to be able to provide it. Our literacy challenge will not go away without bold action.”

Advocates also said school districts should not be expected to find the time and money to figure out a solution on their own. House Bill 5032 calls for grant opportunities for districts who agree to transition their curriculum and training.

The State Board of Education is also working with advocates to make the exam for teaching candidates cost-effective.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Association of College Teacher Education Programs is opposed to the bill. Lori Reimers said the organization is against the proposed assessment for teacher candidates. Reimers also said the association would meet with advocates Wednesday to discuss a good way to move forward.

The plan passed unanimously out of the House Elementary & Secondary Education: School Curriculum & Policies Committee. The bill will return to the committee at a later date with an amendment.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for today due to the threat of damaging winds.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to threat of damaging winds
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
A fire at the basement entrance at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau caused an estimated...
Cape Girardeau crews extinguish fire in basement of St. Mary Cathedral

Latest News

Illinois state senators voted Wednesday night to appoint former judge Michael McCuskey as the...
Illinois Senate approves candidate for Legislative Inspector General amid controversy over process
The American Red Cross is now on a national blood crisis supply level when it comes to their...
National blood shortage continues
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Senate passes bill to limit transgender girls in sports
“Oohs” and “aahs” were plentiful and common reactions.
Union City Elementary School first graders create their own volcanoes