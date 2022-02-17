Heartland Votes
IDOT concerned about potential freeze over on pavements

IDOT officials concerned of a potential freeze over of the pavements due to the heavy rainfall from earlier today and rapidly falling temperatures.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -IDOT District 9 is concerned of a potential freeze over on the pavements due to the heavy rainfall from earlier today and rapidly falling temperatures.

IDOT’s highway engineer says once the rain moves out, crews will begin spreading salt on roadways and structures.

Crews will continue throughout the night and into tomorrow morning until roadways are suitable to call the all clear.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed on pavements tonight and tomorrow and should pay close attention to overpasses, curves and stopping at intersections.

