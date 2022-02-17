Groundbreaking scheduled in New Madrid for new facility focused on cleaning up environment
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A new facility focused on cleaning up the environment is coming to New Madrid.
The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony with Circular SynTech on Friday morning, February 18.
The company will develop a new plant that will convert trash and other waste into renewable chemicals.
According to Circular SynTech, it’s making an initial investment of more than $90 million and will create more than 40 jobs with plans to expand.
The 230-acre campus will be built on land off of Highway 61.
The facility is expected to start operations later this year.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.