Groundbreaking scheduled in New Madrid for new facility focused on cleaning up environment

The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony with Circular SynTech on Friday morning, February 18.(WJHG)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A new facility focused on cleaning up the environment is coming to New Madrid.

The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony with Circular SynTech on Friday morning, February 18.

The company will develop a new plant that will convert trash and other waste into renewable chemicals.

According to Circular SynTech, it’s making an initial investment of more than $90 million and will create more than 40 jobs with plans to expand.

The 230-acre campus will be built on land off of Highway 61.

The facility is expected to start operations later this year.

