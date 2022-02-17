Heartland Votes
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 86 new cases of COVID-19, two new deaths

Graves Co. has had 162 Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Thursday, Feb. 17.

A summary of the cases includes:

  • New cases - 86
  • Total cases - 10,379
  • Additional deaths - 2
  • Total deaths - 162

For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.

