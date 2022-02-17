Flash flooding reported at locations not prone to high water

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is urging drivers to be cautious as storms and showers pass through the Heartland on Thursday, February 17.

KYTC said flash flooding from heavy rainfall is being reported along numerous highways and in locations that are not known to flood in the past.

Water over the road signs will be placed at some locations. KYTC said crews could be prevented from marking all flooded roadway because of widespread flooding during the day.

Some locations throughout the Heartland could see from 1.5 inches to 4 inches of rain as a cold front moves through the area.

Drivers encountering water over a roadway are urged to turn around and find another route.

Less than 6 inches of water can force a vehicle off the road.

Drivers are also asked to report the location of high water to their local 911 call center.

The following are specific locations KYTC is seeing flash flooding:

McCracken County

KY 1327/Lovelaceville Rd at 5.5 to 6.5mm

KY 339/Clinton Rd at 6.2 to 6.4mm

KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd at 5.5 to 5.7mm

KY 1014/Houser Rd at 3.2 to 3.7mm

KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd at 4.5 to 5.5mm between U.S. 60 and KY 305

KY 1438/New Hope Church Rd at 3mm near New Hope Church

Marshall County

U.S. 641 in Marshall County between KY Dam Village State Park and Draffenville

A flood watch is in effect until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.