FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

Scattered rain and storms will continue during the early morning hours. Severe weather is not expected during the morning, but heavy rain and very strong winds will be the main impacts to start off the day. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. Stronger storms are possible across the Bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee between 10AM-3PM. Damaging winds will be the main threat today with an isolated tornado possible. The greater threat for tornadoes still remains just off to our south. Winds can gust up to 50mph with even stronger winds in some areas of rain/storms. Areas could see 1.5-4 inches of rain which can lead to flooding. The cold front will push through by the afternoon cutting off the severe weather threat, but it will rapidly drop temperatures as cold air will move in behind it. If there is any moisture left, we could see a change over to a light wintry mix in our northern counties and snow flurries. Minor accumulations could cause slick spots, but most areas will not have impacts.

The end of the week and the weekend looks dry and sunny. Chilly on Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Temps will soar back into the upper 50s and low 60s by Sunday.

Several systems next week will give us chances for precipitation every day.

-Lisa

