Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FEMA Recovery Centers closed on President’s Day

The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is March 14, 2022.
The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is March 14, 2022.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - FEMA Recovery Centers will be closed on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 21.

Operations at the following centers will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22:

  • Graves County, Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
  • Hopkins County, Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
  • Warren County, Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
  • Dawson Springs center will close temporarily from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

Find locations for open DRCs online at www.fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in a Sikeston, Mo. neighborhood on Thursday, February 17.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on a rural road in Ste. Genevieve...
Man hit, killed trying to catch his dog

Latest News

A southeast Missouri photographer's photo will be featured on a USPS stamp.
Southeast Missouri photographer’s photo featured on a USPS stamp
IDOT officials concerned of a potential freeze over of the pavements due to the heavy rainfall...
IDOT concerned about potential freeze over on pavements
KY 91 is closed due to a washout at Crooked Creek Bridge in Crittenden County, Ky.
KY 91 closed due to washout at Crooked Creek Bridge in Crittenden Co.
Flash flooding leads to some serious driving challenges across the Heartland.
Drivers dealing with windy, rainy weather