FEMA Recovery Centers closed on President’s Day
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - FEMA Recovery Centers will be closed on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 21.
Operations at the following centers will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22:
- Graves County, Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
- Hopkins County, Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
- Warren County, Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
- Dawson Springs center will close temporarily from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
Find locations for open DRCs online at www.fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.
