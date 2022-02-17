FEMA Recovery Centers closed on President’s Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - FEMA Recovery Centers will be closed on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 21.

Operations at the following centers will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22:

Graves County, Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066

Hopkins County, Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

Warren County, Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

Dawson Springs center will close temporarily from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

Find locations for open DRCs online at www.fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

