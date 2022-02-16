Windy Wednesday!

Increasing clouds this morning with mild temperatures to start off the day in the mid-40s to low 50s. Strong southerly winds will continue to draw warm and moist air from the south into our area today. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect today for gusts that can be up to 40mph with isolated gusts higher over the next few days.

Overnight, strong winds continue ahead of a cold front. Ahead of the front will be rain early Thursday morning accompanied by storms heading into the later morning and afternoon hours. There is a chance for a few strong or even severe storms that will be likely in Kentucky, Tennessee, and portions of Southeast Missouri. Damaging winds will be the main impact with a small chance of a brief tornado. There isn’t a lot of energy associated with this system but with the high wind shear we could see enough lift to produce storms. Temperatures will be dropping through the afternoon tomorrow as cold air moves in behind the front. We could even see a mix of wintry precipitation on the backside by Thursday night. Little to no impacts expected.

The end of the week and weekend look sunny and dry. Friday will be cold with temperatures starting off in the teens. A warming trend will push temps back into the 50s by the weekend.

-Lisa

