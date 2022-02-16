Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Veterans in Louisville protest contaminated drinking water at Camp LaJeune

Veterans gathered to protest outside the VA Louisville Regional Office on Wednesday calling for...
Veterans gathered to protest outside the VA Louisville Regional Office on Wednesday calling for more assistance for those who may have drank toxic water while serving at Camp LeJeune.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans gathered to protest outside the VA Louisville Regional Office on Wednesday calling for more assistance for those who may have drank toxic water while serving at Camp LeJeune.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said anyone who served at the Marine Corps Base in Jacksonville, North Carolina between 1953 and 1987 could have been exposed to toxic chemicals in drinking water.

Those chemicals, such as excess levels of benzene, are known to cause cancer and other sickness.

Veterans who served said Veterans Affairs is not doing enough to help those who may have been affected by the toxic drinking water.

“The way veterans are treated through the VA is beyond belief,” Brian Amburgey, veteran and Kentucky advocate for Camp LeJeune Toxic Water said. “We feel like we’re a third class citizen the way we get treated from the VA.”

Last year, the Camp LeJeune Justice Act of 2021 was introduced to Congress that would allow individuals to sue and recover damages from exposure to contaminated water at Camp LeJeune.

The act was introduced in March and has not been put up for vote.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Police said 54-year-old David Jones was found safe after he was knocked out by a male suspect...
MSHP: Man knocked unconscious, dragged into vehicle in Poplar Bluff found safe
The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is investigating the discovery of a body found in a...
Body found in New Madrid County ditch under investigation
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers