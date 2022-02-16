Shawnee CC criminal justice students learn about statewide police departments

ULLIN, IL. (KFVS) -Police departments across the country and here in the Heartland have been struggling to hire new officers.

A continuing effort at Shawnee Community College brings departments in need right into the classroom.

“It’s a great way to connect with other departments and get my name out there and just open opportunities with different things I can do,” said SCC student Elizabeth Gilbert.

Gilbert is one of the students at Shawnee Community College pursuing a career in criminal justice.

“I’m really excited I think it’s going to be a great way for me to make a difference in like locally but also at a federal level later on in my life,” Gilbert said.

On Wednesday morning, police recruiters from the Springfield, Ill. Police Department visited with Shawnee Community College Criminal Justice students.

“It really makes a difference, it opens our opportunities up so now they know our names by writing our names down on a piece of paper,” said SCC student Hannah Sichlang.

And the criminal justice professor at Shawnee Community College says his goal is to get students exposed to other police departments.

“It’s a great experience for the students And Shawnee community college to be able to talk to city police officers from north of Illinois that they would never have a chance probably to experience,” said Eric Howard.

Howard says each semester he brings in representatives from four to five different police departments to network with his students.

Some of those students even go on to work for those who visited.

“Get a feel, a little feel for everything. And maybe give them some direction where they may want to go in the future after they leave Shawnee community college,” said Howard.

Police departments from all across the state are looking for new recruits.

“We thought this was a great opportunity to get down to a part of Illinois that we don’t normally see,” said Sgt. Kris Rhodes with Springfield P.D.

The Springfield P.D. alone is looking to hire up to 40 new officers this year.

“We’re down here at Shawnee to let them know the Springfield police department is hiring. And the opportunities that we afford to anybody that wants to become a police officer and serve the capital city,” said Rhodes.

And it gives Gilbert a chance to talk with other police departments.

“I’ve opened my eyes to Springfield having that many opportunities to do more than one thing instead of just plain old policing I can do anything,” said Gilbert.

The police department visits are also open to the public. If you would like to attend one, you can reach out to Eric Howard at erich@shawneecc.edu.

“We generally advertise it for the public to come in. And they’re also welcome to come and maybe they’re thinking maybe people that haven’t thought of a career in law enforcement, they could come in and maybe think about it talk to them and see,” said Howard.

