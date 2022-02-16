Heartland Votes
SBA extends deadline for Ky. disaster loan applications

Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday night, Dec. 10.
Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Small Business Administration extended its deadline for disaster loans in Kentucky.

The deadline is now March 14.

Anyone in the declared Kentucky counties with physical property damage from the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes on December 10-11, should apply for an SBA low-interest disaster loan.

In addition, SBA’s Business Recovery Centers will be closed on Monday, February 21 for President’s Day, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The disaster declaration covers Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren counties in Kentucky, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Adair, Allen, Boyle, Breckinridge, Butler, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Larue, Livingston, McCracken, McLean, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Washington and Webster in Kentucky; Mississippi and New Madrid in Missouri; and Henry, Lake, Montgomery, Obion, Robertson, Stewart and Weakley in Tennessee.

