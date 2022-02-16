Sandwiches and Strings returns with Heart Strings Ensemble in Carbondale

CARBONALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Artspace 304 has announced that the Sandwiches and Strings concert will be returning to Carbondale after a 2-year hiatus.

Artspace 304, located at 304 West Walnut Street in Carbondale, is offering free admission for the hour-long events which will be held monthly.

Skip Cutting, coordinator of Sandwiches and Strings, a professional musician and professor at SIUC, has assembled an wide-ranging roster for 2022, beginning with the Heart Strings Ensemble, on Feb. 17.

Heart Strings Ensemble, an ensemble of senior students under the direction of violinist Ken Wollberg, will present “Musical Oddities”, a program of short classical works for strings and piano by composers Mozart, Purcell,Telemann, Stravinsky and Elgar.

Wollberg is the instructor for the Heart Strings Studio, a Suzuki-based program for students of all ages and levels at the First Christian Church in Carbondale.

Thursday’s program is a collection of short classical pieces which span musical history from the Renaissance to the 20th century.

Parking for all events is available at the First Christian Church parking lot, located on W. Monroe St and S. University Ave.

