Carbondale, IL (KFVS) - The SIU Basketball team defeated Bradley 65-57 Thursday in the annual Blackout Cancer game.

Marcus Domask led the Salukis with 25 points and Ben Coupet Jr. added 19 in the win.

With the victory, Southern Illinois improves to 14-13 overall and 7-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Bradley falls to 15-12 and 9-6.

