Osage Nation releases renderings for its casino complex at Lake of the Ozarks

PAWHUSKA, Okla. - Officials with Osage Casinos released renderings and details of a planned new property in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.

The new property is part of a new entertainment district in Missouri announced last fall by the Osage Nation. The project is expected to be completed in multiple phases with an estimated $60 million investment in the region, bringing new jobs, tourism, and revenue for the Lake of the Ozarks community. The plans will need approval from the state.

“We look forward to collaborative work with the local community and state of Missouri,” said Osage Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. “We will provide positive economic benefits to the Osage people, as well as those who reside on Osage ancestral lands.”

Historically, the Osage Nation once thrived in Missouri with a population of as many as 200,000 members of the Osage Nation at its height.

The planned property includes a casino, hotel, meeting space and event center, among other amenities.

“We are thrilled to release these renderings to Osage Nation members in a time when Chief Standing Bear is conducting monumental cultural efforts in our ancestral lands,” said Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos. “Our casino has been nationally recognized for providing world-class gaming, and we are excited to bring this opportunity to Lake of the Ozarks.”

Phase 1 of the process includes construction of a casino, sports bar, restaurant, and meeting space. Additionally, it also includes a hotel, which will have general hotel rooms, suites, a fitness and exercise facility, a pool and hot tub, and a pool bar. Phase 1 construction is expected to start upon approval from the Department of Interior.

Future amenities include more casino space, additional food and beverage options, meeting space and an event center.

