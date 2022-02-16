Heartland Votes
New digital arts center opens in Cairo, Ill.

A digital arts center is opening up in Cairo, Ill.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A new digital arts center is now available for guests to use in Cairo.

The new digital training, media arts and copy center is free for guests to come by and use from around the tri-state area. It’s housed at the Harold S. Jones Fine Art Center in Cairo along Commercial Street.

Harold Jones put it together. He said it’s necessary for children and adults to be able to access the internet.

“This is a great developer of skills that they can utilize, not only in the classroom but in their lives,” Jones said. “So just having this resource here is something to help embellish their educational and personal lives.”

Jones said they needed another place for people to go to so they can access basic necessities such as internet.

“There was no place where people can go to actually make copies, or go online without waiting in line,” Jones said. “We do have the library here so that’s always been a great public resource for us to, but it’s kind of limited in hours so people were looking for an alternative.”

Jones said he wants to make sure people of all ages from southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and western Kentucky have access to this free service.

“We want to make sure that we have all of the needs basically covered for today’s business and educational activities,” Jones said.

On hand are computers, a fax machine, copy machine, a big screen television and more. The six computers were donated by the Cairo School District.

