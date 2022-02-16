Heartland Votes
Masks no longer required on Southeast Mo. State campus, with 2 exceptions

Face coverings are no longer required on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University,...
Face coverings are no longer required on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, with two exceptions.(Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Face coverings are no longer required on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

According to a letter from University President Dr. Carlos Vargas, there are a couple of exceptions. Face coverings will be required on campus shuttles and transit services under an executive order that was extended through March 18.

They will also be required in health-related spaces, like the Autism Center and Campus Health Clinic.

Dr. Vargas said the letter that those who prefer wearing a mask should continue to do so.

You can click here for more information on Southeast’s Protect the Nest Plan.

