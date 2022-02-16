Heartland Votes
Man arrested for burglary at storage units in Calloway County

By Clayton Hester
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested in Calloway County for theft.

On Monday, Feb. 14, Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of theft at a storage unit on Highway 121 South.

Deputies spoke to a victim who said that over $1000 in personal items stolen from a rented storage unit

In a statement, deputies charge Mark “Tony” Hutson with Possession of Burglary Tools and Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $1000.

He was out on bond for three pending felonies during the time he was arrested.

Those included:

  • 2nd Degree Possession of a Forged Instrument (2 counts) from a 2021 Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigation,
  • Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plates and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun from a 2022 Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigation, and
  • 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia from a 2022 Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigation

