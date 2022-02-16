Heartland Votes
Lyft passenger bites off driver’s ear during carjacking, police say

In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its...
In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles.(Richard Vogel | (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File))
By Emily Van de Riet and Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Lyft driver is recovering after a woman allegedly bit off part of his ear during a ride Sunday night in St. Louis.

The driver told officers that the armed passenger demanded that he pull over before she took the driver’s phone and threw it out the window, according to KMOV.

The 39-year-old passenger then tried to take his key, and a fight began before the suspect allegedly began to bite the driver’s ear. She then pushed him out of the car, got into the driver’s seat and took off.

The 32-year-old driver lost a portion of his ear during the incident.

A short time later, police say the passenger crashed the car and walked away.

