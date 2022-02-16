Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces vehicle property tax relief, proposes temporary cut in state sales tax

Governor Andy Beshear announced he is providing immediate vehicle property tax relief and...
Governor Andy Beshear announced he is providing immediate vehicle property tax relief and proposed a temporary 1 percent drop in the state sales tax.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced he is providing immediate vehicle property tax relief and proposed a temporary 1 percent drop in the state sales tax.

The governor made the announcement at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16.

Gov. Beshear to Address Impact of Inflation on Kentucky Families, Small Businesses - 2.16.22

Gov. Beshear to Address Impact of Inflation on Kentucky Families, Small Businesses - 2.16.22

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Under the proposal, he said Kentuckians would see tax relief of approximately $1.2 billion, of which $873 million is directly related to sales tax savings and $340 million is from the reduction in vehicle property taxes.

“A booming economy and the best state budget in 25 years means we can do more to help our working families and small businesses buy and sell the essential goods and services that are costing more and that are simply priced too high,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have all had enough – and today I am doing something about it by providing immediate vehicle property tax relief and proposing a cut in the sales tax.”

The governor signed an executive order that will stop an increase in vehicle property taxes caused by soaring used car values, which in Kentucky rose approximately 40 percent since last year.

According to the governor’s office, the property valuation for the average motor vehicle in Kentucky rose from $8,006 to $11,162 in just one year.

He said the abrupt adjustment warrants a change and under his order, for example, a Kentuckian will pay a tax amount similar to last year – if they own the same vehicle in the same condition and are living in the same county – and they will not pay taxes on the inflated value for the next two years.

Beshear said those who have already paid their 2022 taxes do not need to worry, they will be getting a refund from their local county clerk’s office.

According to Kentucky state law, only the General Assembly can exempt all or any portion of the property tax applied to motor vehicles. For the first time, in Senate Joint Resolution 99 (R.S. 2022), the Kentucky Senate stated that the governor has the authority to provide vehicle property tax relief.

The governor is also working with Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Whip Angie Hatton of Whitesburg, who is filing legislation to support cutting the state sales tax from 6 percent to 5 percent from July 1 through June 30, 2023.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the sales tax proposal decreases sales tax costs for all Kentucky families by more than 16 percent, as the U.S. inflation rate is 7.5 percent, on purchases at retailers, restaurants and items at grocery stores that are not food or medicine, because those items are already tax-free. Building and hardware materials and clothing purchases will also benefit from the sales tax reduction.

The governor will propose adjustments to his recommended budget to accommodate the reduction in revenues.

He said the cuts are possible because “Kentucky’s economy continues to surge.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Police said 54-year-old David Jones was found safe after he was knocked out by a male suspect...
MSHP: Man knocked unconscious, dragged into vehicle in Poplar Bluff found safe
The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is investigating the discovery of a body found in a...
Body found in New Madrid County ditch under investigation
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
A Rams Super Bowl win in Los Angeles is now stirring up questions about when St. Louis will...
As Rams win Super Bowl, uncertainty remains over how settlement money will be divided in St. Louis

Latest News

Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday...
SBA extends deadline for Ky. disaster loan applications
Residents can anonymously share video and pictures from a crime or incident with their...
Carbondale PD joins Neighbors Public Safety Service
Meet the newest member of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office introduces its 1st K-9 officer in 20 years
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites