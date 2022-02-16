Gov. Beshear announces vehicle property tax relief, proposes temporary cut in state sales tax

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced he is providing immediate vehicle property tax relief and proposed a temporary 1 percent drop in the state sales tax.

The governor made the announcement at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16.

Under the proposal, he said Kentuckians would see tax relief of approximately $1.2 billion, of which $873 million is directly related to sales tax savings and $340 million is from the reduction in vehicle property taxes.

“A booming economy and the best state budget in 25 years means we can do more to help our working families and small businesses buy and sell the essential goods and services that are costing more and that are simply priced too high,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have all had enough – and today I am doing something about it by providing immediate vehicle property tax relief and proposing a cut in the sales tax.”

The governor signed an executive order that will stop an increase in vehicle property taxes caused by soaring used car values, which in Kentucky rose approximately 40 percent since last year.

According to the governor’s office, the property valuation for the average motor vehicle in Kentucky rose from $8,006 to $11,162 in just one year.

He said the abrupt adjustment warrants a change and under his order, for example, a Kentuckian will pay a tax amount similar to last year – if they own the same vehicle in the same condition and are living in the same county – and they will not pay taxes on the inflated value for the next two years.

Beshear said those who have already paid their 2022 taxes do not need to worry, they will be getting a refund from their local county clerk’s office.

According to Kentucky state law, only the General Assembly can exempt all or any portion of the property tax applied to motor vehicles. For the first time, in Senate Joint Resolution 99 (R.S. 2022), the Kentucky Senate stated that the governor has the authority to provide vehicle property tax relief.

The governor is also working with Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Whip Angie Hatton of Whitesburg, who is filing legislation to support cutting the state sales tax from 6 percent to 5 percent from July 1 through June 30, 2023.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the sales tax proposal decreases sales tax costs for all Kentucky families by more than 16 percent, as the U.S. inflation rate is 7.5 percent, on purchases at retailers, restaurants and items at grocery stores that are not food or medicine, because those items are already tax-free. Building and hardware materials and clothing purchases will also benefit from the sales tax reduction.

The governor will propose adjustments to his recommended budget to accommodate the reduction in revenues.

He said the cuts are possible because “Kentucky’s economy continues to surge.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.