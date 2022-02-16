Kennett man sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for producing child porn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Traves Crane, 30, of Kennett, was sentenced for sexual exploitation of a minor on Wednesday, February 16.

According to court documents, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Crane’s home in July 2020 after receiving a cybertip that he was using Facebook to upload files containing child pornography.

While examining his phone, investigators found multiple images and videos of child porn.

In addition to material obtained over the internet, investigators also found several sexually explicit images of a young child taken while the child was sleeping.

At his guilty plea hearing in 2021, Crane admitted that he used his cell phone to produce the images.

After serving his sentence, Crane was ordered to be placed on supervised release for 20 years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

This case was investigated by the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the SEMO Cybercrimes Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

