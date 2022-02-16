Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland Hoops 2/18

Heartland Hoops 2/18
Heartland Hoops 2/18
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Don’t miss Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10 on Friday, February 18.

You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

  • Puxico at Advance (Game of the Night)
  • East Prairie at Scott City
  • Kennett at Cape Central
  • Sikeston at Jackson
  • Vianney at Notre Dame
  • NMCC at Whitfield
  • West Frankfort at Massac Co.
  • Crittenden Co. at Caldwell Co.
  • Community Christian at Fulton City

If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Police said 54-year-old David Jones was found safe after he was knocked out by a male suspect...
MSHP: Man knocked unconscious, dragged into vehicle in Poplar Bluff found safe
The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is investigating the discovery of a body found in a...
Body found in New Madrid County ditch under investigation
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers

Latest News

Heartland Hoops at 10 p.m. on 2/11 part 1
Heartland Hoops at 10 p.m. on 2/11 part 1
Heartland Hoops at 10 p.m. on 2/11 part 2
Heartland Hoops at 10 p.m. on 2/11 part 2
Heartland Hoops 2/11
Heartland Hoops 2/11
Heartland Hoops at 10 p.m. on 2/4/22
Heartland Hoops at 10 p.m. on 2/4/22