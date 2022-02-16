First Alert: Warm, windy Wed.; strong to severe storms possible Thurs.

(KFVS) - Today will be cloudy, but very warm for this time of year.

Wake-up temperatures are mild in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Strong southerly winds will continue to draw warm air form the south today.

A wind advisory is in effect for gusts reaching 40 mph, with isolated higher gusts over the next few days.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Strong winds will continue overnight.

Rain will push into the Heartland ahead of a cold front early Thursday morning.

Storms will be possible later in the morning and afternoon.

Lisa Michaels say there is a chance for a few strong or even severe storms in Kentucky, Tennessee and portions of southeast Missouri.

Damaging winds will be the main threat with a small chance for a brief tornado.

Cold air behind the front will drop temperatures throughout Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night, there is a chance for a mix of wintry precipitation on the backside of the front. Little to no impacts is expected.

The end of the week and the weekend will be dry and sunny.

Friday will be cold with temps starting off in the teens.

Another warming trend will push temps back into the 50s by the weekend.

